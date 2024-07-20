Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $17.47 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,422.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,153 shares of company stock worth $351,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 858,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.