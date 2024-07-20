Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,844 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,247. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $626,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

