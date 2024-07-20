Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 271 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of IDACORP worth $20,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.4 %

IDA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $94.34. 404,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

