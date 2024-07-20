Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 66,056 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,056 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.62% of Crane NXT worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXT traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 274,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

