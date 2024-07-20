Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $11.63 Million Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 325,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.43.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

