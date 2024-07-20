Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $27.81 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,809,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.