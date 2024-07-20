Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

