MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $16,817.48 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP Steven B. Binder sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $16,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MannKind Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.