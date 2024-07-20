ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.44. 644,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

