Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 11,709,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 62,244,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

