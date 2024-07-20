Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

MAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. 1,342,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,842. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

