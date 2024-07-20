Mcashchain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05810074 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

