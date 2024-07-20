Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Trading Down 1.3%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €152.40 ($165.65) and last traded at €152.55 ($165.82). 230,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €154.55 ($167.99).

Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

