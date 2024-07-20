Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,126,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.