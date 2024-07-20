Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.59. Methanex has a one year low of C$53.00 and a one year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
