Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.59. Methanex has a one year low of C$53.00 and a one year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

About Methanex

In related news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. In related news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $393,921. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.