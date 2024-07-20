Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.56

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.56 and traded as high as C$71.77. Methanex shares last traded at C$69.54, with a volume of 76,240 shares.

Methanex Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. Also, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total value of C$27,450.00. Insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $393,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

