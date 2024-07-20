MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.57 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $49.89 or 0.00075002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $283.67 million and $18.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.12 or 0.99868728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.1152544 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $12,652,798.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

