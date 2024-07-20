Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 152,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,628. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
In other news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
