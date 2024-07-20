M&G Plc Makes New $173.68 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,592,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678,000. UBS Group makes up approximately 1.0% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,081 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 890,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,533. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

