M&G Plc Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.75. 1,503,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.63.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

