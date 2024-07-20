MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 5,788 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.75.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
