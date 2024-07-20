Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,651 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

