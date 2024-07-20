Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,470 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

