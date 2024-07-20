Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Robert Half by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

