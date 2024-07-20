Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,480 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Graco worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.95 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

