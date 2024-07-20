Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 48.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MANH opened at $218.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.12. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

