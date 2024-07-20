Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 969,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.