Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

