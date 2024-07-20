Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,605,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $259.63 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -405.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

