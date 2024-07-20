Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

