Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,840 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,504 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.