Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $211.62 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average of $261.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

