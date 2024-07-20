Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 28,724 shares trading hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

About Mobile Tornado Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.