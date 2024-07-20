Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

