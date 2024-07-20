Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $83.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $164.08 or 0.00244151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,204.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00589774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00109245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00070712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

