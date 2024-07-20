Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $163.16

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $74.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $163.16 or 0.00245862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,361.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.35 or 0.00582190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00109955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

