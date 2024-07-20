Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9,756.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $6.69 on Friday, hitting $442.14. 1,314,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

