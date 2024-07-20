Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Sells $106,620.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 12,553,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,734,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,532,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16,858.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 339,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 337,347 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 758,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,028 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $780,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

