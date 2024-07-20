Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motco grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117,767 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Walmart by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

