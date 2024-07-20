Motco Increases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Motco raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $735,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. 122,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,251. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

