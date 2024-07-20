Motco Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Motco raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.20. 438,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $235.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
