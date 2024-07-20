Motco Invests $175,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Motco purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,597.67.

MKL traded down $39.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,573.40. 41,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,959. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,593.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,517.49.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

