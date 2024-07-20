Motco Invests $74,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,377,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stride by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:LRN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 485,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

