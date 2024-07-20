Motco Purchases Shares of 1,696 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 496,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,182. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

