Motco Sells 224 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 782,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.