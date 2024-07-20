Motco Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 962,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,023. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

