Motco Takes $95,000 Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Motco acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Up 2.2 %

Alight stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

