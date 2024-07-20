Motco Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. 4,755,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.