Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.18. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -576.31%.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

