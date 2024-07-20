MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of MYR Group worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,781,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in MYR Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in MYR Group by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

